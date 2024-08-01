30 flats have have been evacuated and a 100 metre cordon has been put in place while emergency services deal with a gas leak.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at Elizabeth Way in Harlow at lunchtime on August 1.On a post on the social media platform X, Essex Fire and Rescue Service urged people to avoid the area.

Police say residents from one block of flats are being evacuated.

Roads around Elizabeth Way and Edinburgh Way are closed.

More to follow...

