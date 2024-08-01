Detectives have been given more time to question a murder suspect over the death of a dog walker who died after an attack on a rural footpath.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious on Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, on Wednesday, 24 July, and died in hospital four days later.

One week on from the attack, police arrested a man in his 20s from Brantham on suspicion of murder. He is the third person to be arrested in connection with Ms Rose's death.

On Thursday, they were given a further 12 hours to question him.

On Saturday a 45-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and re-arrested on suspicion of murder after the grandmother-of-13 died.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, with both released on bail until 25 October.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of a pink waterproof jacket Ms Rose was wearing on the morning she was attacked.

Detectives believe it could hold "key information or evidence to the investigation".

On Wednesday, officers carried out an anniversary retracing of Ms Rose's final steps, handing out leaflets in an effort to find more witnesses.

Ms Rose was found with serious head injuries by a member of the public after taking her springer spaniel, Bruce, for a walk at 5am on Wednesday 24 July.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but the cause of death has not been established and further tests will be carried out.

