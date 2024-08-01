The family of a teenager who died when his kayak capsized have paid tribute to him, describing him as "kind and thoughtful".

Cory Chilvers, 18, from King's Lynn, had set off on the Middle Level Main Drain in Norfolk, on Sunday afternoon.

A member of the public saw him "getting into difficulty" and capsizing, with the teenager then disappearing underwater.

After days of searches, Norfolk Police confirmed on Wednesday that a body had been found in the water in Wiggenhall St Germans.

The teenager was first reported missing on Sunday but the search was called off on Wednesday 31 July after a body was discovered. Credit: ITV News Anglia

His family said: "We would like to pay tribute to our son, our first heartbeat, Adam's big brother, Brianna's love, grandson, nephew, cousin and to our friend Cory Chilvers, who we lost tragically on 28 July.

"We will always remember him as a kind, loving, funny and thoughtful man who was dedicated to his family, Brianna and his animal family; Alma, horse DeeDee, dog Nylah and cat Sooty.

"He was a great friend to so many and touched the lives of many more. He will be forever missed by all who knew him."

They also thanked the emergency services who helped search for him, including police, fire, ambulance, coastguard, the Environment Agency, and Middle Lee Commissioners.

