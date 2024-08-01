The owners of a motorsport stadium gutted by fire have vowed to put the venue "back on the map".

Fire crews were called to Mildenhall Stadium in Suffolk - the home of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers speedway team at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, to tackle a fire inside a storage unit.

Teams from across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire worked through the night to get the fire under control, assisted by a water carrier from the RAF Mildenhall air base.

Pictures of the aftermath show the charred wreckage of forklifts and tractors amid brick rubble and twisted metal.

Fire crews were working to extinguish the fire and get it under control through the night. Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Councillor Andy Neal from West Suffolk Council said: " We don't know how long it's taken the stadium out of service.

He added: "And you've gotta feel for the manager of the facility, for the owners of the facility, they've put their lives into this."

A spokesman for the stadium owners said the fire had caused "significant damage", in a statement posted online.

"We are devastated at what has happened, but remain committed to getting the venue back on the map, and back on track to play host to more oval motorsport in the future.

"Crucially, we can thankfully say that nobody was injured, and we would also like to thank the firefighters who tackled the blaze."

The statement added that the owners had put in "significant investment and hours of hard work ... at this much-loved venue".

The stadium is also used for stock car and banger racing.

The interior of the building suffered significant damage in the fire. Credit: Brandon Fire Station

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know