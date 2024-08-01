Bosses behind plans for the UK’s first Universal Studios theme park are to meet government ministers to discuss the plans.

Universal Destinations and Experiences wants to create the major visitor attraction after buying a 476-acre site on a former brickworks in Kempston, Hardwick, Bedfordshire, last year.

The company, owned by Comcast, claims the site will boost the Uk’s economy by nearly £50bn and create 20,000 jobs in the long-term.

Mohammad Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford, said he had received a “very positive response” from the new Labour Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy about the project.

In a letter written to Mr Yasin, she said: “My officials are working closely with NBCUniversal to assess the local and national impacts and facilitate the deliverability of this project.

“Both I and the minister responsible for tourism and the creative industries, Sir Chris Bryant, look forward to meeting the representatives from NBCUniversal shortly.”

Labour's culture secretary Lisa Nandy MP. Credit: PA

Ms Nandy added: “This government intends to make it a priority to engage with businesses who are interested in making significant investments in the UK, our communities and our workforce to ensure they have the support and confidence to bring economic and societal benefit to the UK.”

Plans for the park have also been welcomed by leaders of six local councils in the area surrounding the site.

They wrote to Sir Keir Starmer saying the "significant job creation" would have a positive economic impact in the region and could make the attraction a popular international tourist destination.

If approved, the theme park would take five years to build.

