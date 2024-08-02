Three burglars have been jailed for a "shocking attack" in which they broke into a pensioner's home and pinned her down on her bed as they ransacked her house.

It happened in the early hours of 16 April 2020, when the three men entered the home in Cavendish in Suffolk.

Jurors at Ipswich Crown Court heard how the victim – a woman aged in her late 70s at the time – was woken up by three men in her bedroom, one of whom held his hands over her mouth and demanded money.

While she was being held down, the two other men began searching her home.

After a short time, the victim was able to scream for help, alerting a neighbour who called police and rushed to her aid.

The neighbour entered the victim's home and the three men fled.

Police officers arrived and found that cash and jewellery had been stolen.

However, as they fled, the suspects left behind a crowbar and a holdall bag, containing various items believed to be a robbery kit, including gaffer tape and latex gloves.

The victim was left "extremely shaken" but was not physically injured, said police.

Two men, Sammy Okat-Uma and Ashton Seymour, both pleaded guilty at the beginning of their trial, resulting in sentences of four years and 11 months for Olat-Uma, and four years and four months for Seymour.

Anthony Cosgrove, from Chigwell in Essex, denied the charges against him, but was found guilty by a unanimous decision and jailed for five years and two months.

Det Sgt Glenn Toms said: “This was a truly appalling crime that demonstrates the depths of what some criminals are prepared to do.

“Burglary is an intrusive crime anyway, but for three men who were aged in their 40s at the time of the offence, to subject a woman aged in her 70s to a terrifying ordeal like that is both rare and truly shocking.

“The victim was understandably affected by the events of that night, but displayed great resilience in assisting us with our enquiries, along with her neighbour who demonstrated incredible bravery in coming to her aid and being confronted with the intruders."

