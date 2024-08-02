A family has paid tribute to a much-loved new dad who died when his motorbike collided with a car.

Mitchell Walker, 35, died at the scene of the crash in Billericay in Essex on 27 July.

Officers were called to Botney Hill Road shortly before 8am.

Mr Walker's family paid tribute to him, saying: “Mitch was a much-loved son, brother, partner and a recent dad who was taken away far too early at the age of 35.

“He had recently found his place in life with a challenging job role he absolutely loved and was much respected by colleagues.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP.”

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Detectives in our serious collision investigation unit are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 7.30am and 8am on Saturday, 27 July, to contact Essex Police with any information or dashcam footage."

