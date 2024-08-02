Play Brightcove video

Sophie Wiggins reports on the blood shortage for ITV News Anglia

The NHS has issued an urgent call for O group blood donors, warning that supplies in some parts of the country have dropped to "unprecedentedly low levels".

Increased demand from hospitals and high numbers of unfilled appointments at donor centres have created “a perfect storm”, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said.

At hospitals across the East of England, use of O type blood is being restricted, with certain patients being prioritised.

"At the end of the day, if they need it, they still get it and they find a way of getting it," said Molly Waite, a junior charge nurse at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Just 8% of the population have type O negative but it makes up around 16% of hospital orders. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Donors of O negative and O positive are now being urged to attend one of the 25 permanent donor centres across England, including Cambridge and Luton, which have hundreds of free appointments.

"We need new people all the time. But we need to retain donors once they come to the door and donate," said sister Cheryl Cannon, adding that regular donors could return in 12 to 16 weeks.

Adewale Lawal relied on blood transfusions as a former sickle cell patient Credit: ITV News Anglia

Adewale Lawal from Bottisham in Cambridgeshire is among those who can vouch for the value of blood donors.

He needed blood transfusions every week to help treat the severe pain of sickle cell disease, which gave him a stroke, and reduce the risk of a sickle cell crisis.

“[Sickle cell crisis] is so much pain you can't describe it," he said. "And to be able to get away from that with a blood transfusion to replace and get the blood flowing in your body is such a life-changing experience.

"When you’re in a position that you need blood. You are so thankful somebody is able to donate.”

