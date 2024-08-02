Detectives have been given a second time extension to question a man over the murder of a mother-of-six who died after being attacked on her morning dog walk.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious on Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, on Wednesday, 24 July, and died in hospital four days later.

A week on from the attack, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of Ms Rose's murder.

On Thursday, detectives investigating the case were given more time to question the suspect.

Officers applied for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, granting them an additional 36 hours to question the suspect, which will expire on Saturday morning.

The man was the third person to have been arrested as part of the murder investigation.

On Saturday a 45-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and re-arrested on suspicion of murder after the grandmother-of-13 died.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, with both released on bail until 25 October.

