A special leaving party has been held for Sir Bobby Robson's former assistant, who has finally retired after 70 years.

Pat Godbold, 88, joined Ipswich Town as a 19-year-old secretary to manager Scott Duncan in 1954.

She looked after countless players and worked with nine managers - including bosses Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

Pat was Sir Bobby's personal assistant for 36 years - helping to manage his schedule during his 13-year reign at Portman Road in which he led the club to success in the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

Former players celebrated Pat Godbold's retirement at Ipswich Town Credit: Ipswich Town

Her bond with the man she still calls 'Mr R' was so strong that she continued to work for Sir Bobby even after he left Suffolk and remained close friends with him right up to his death in 2009.

Ipswich Town tweeted on Thursday: "The incredible Pat Godbold has officially retired after 70 years of service to the club.

"Fittingly, her retirement party was held in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite, with plenty of former legends in attendance.

"Pat, all we can say is thank you."

Pat Godbold's retirement party Credit: Ipswich Town

Speaking to ITV Anglia in February, Pat joked that she had been "married to the club".

Before retiring, she had been working part-time as the club archivist and had been organising reunions for former players - many of whom know her as Auntie Pat.

Pat was given a League Managers Association (LMA) award for service to football in 2019.

