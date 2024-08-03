A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a dog walker has been released on bail.

Mother-of-six Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious on Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, on 24 July, and died in hospital four days later.

She'd sustained injuries to her head and face.

Suffolk Police arrested a man aged in his 20s on Wednesday, and were given extra time to question him.

After questioning at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, he has now been bailed until October with conditions, including not to enter Brantham and Manningtree.

A 45-year-old man who was also questioned on suspicion of murder, and a 37-year-old woman was who arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, were both released on bail as well recently.

Police believe Ms Rose, who was also a grandmother of 13, left her house to take her springer spaniel, Bruce, for a walk at around 5am on the morning of July 24.

She was then found by a member of the public, with her dog unharmed by her side, around an hour and a half later.

