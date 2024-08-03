A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in a city centre street.

Norfolk Police were called to Paragon Place, near Grapes Hill in Norwich at around 6:45pm yesterday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The area has been cordoned off while police investigations continue.

Detective Superintendent Dave Freeman described the attack as an isolated incident and said urgent inquiries were underway to locate the suspect.

He said: "We understand this is a deeply concerning incident and we are working hard tolocate the suspect," he said.

"A number of police resources have been deployed to the scene and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances around this incident."At this time I do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public. This happened during daylight hours and there would have been people in the area. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious to contact police."

