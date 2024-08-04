A Championship football club has taken the rare step of keeping its home shirt for another season so that fans can get more use of them.

The vast majority of clubs update their strips every year, but Luton Town said it will now change its home shirt every other season.

The club hope it will mean supporters save money, as well as helping to retain continuity.

A spokesperson said that the current shirt had proved to be the one of the "best-selling and most popular designs" in the club's history.

Luton's Carlton Morris and the rest of his teammates will be wearing the shirt in the Championship next season. Credit: PA

"Our iconic first ever Premier League Umbro home kit is to get an extended life as we can confirm we will continue to wear our orange 1970s-inspired home kit design," it said.

"This will also herald the start of our decision to only change our home shirt every other season, giving supporters the chance to retain shirts for longer and help with consistency of supply."

The move was widely praised by football supporters from across the country, with one writing on X that other clubs should take note and "stop trying to squeeze every little penny they can from fans."

The shirt is the same one that the Hatters wore in the Premier League last season, a campaign that ended in relegation.

Rob Edwards' side will be hoping to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt as they return to the Championship, with their promotion bid beginning with a home game against against fellow newly-relegated side Burnley a week on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know