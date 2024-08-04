Detectives investigating the death of a man say his killing was linked to 'illegal drugs use'.

Norfolk Police were called to Paragon Place, near Grapes Hill in Norwich at around 6:45pm on Friday evening.

The man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown from the Norfolk Major Investigation Team said: “The cordon in the area has now been lifted.

“We are listening to the local community and appreciate how distressing the past few days will have been for them. I want to reassure them that this was an isolated incident.

“We believe that those involved were known to each other with links through illegal drug use and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.”

The scene was the subject of a heavy police presence as the murder investigation got underway Credit: ITV News Anglia

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted earlier today (Sunday 4 August 2024)

Police say while further tests are required, preliminary findings show the man’s death was consistent with a single stab wound to the chest.

Police say, as well as collecting forensic evident they are currently reviewing CCTV footage and completing house to house enquiries as they try to trace the suspect. No description has yet been released.

Anyone with any infoormation in connection with the killing is asked to contact Norfolk Police.

