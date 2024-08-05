Silverstone is no stranger to Hollywood glamour.

Fight Club star Brad Pitt has been busy filming scenes from his new F1 movie at the track, most recently at the last British Grand Prix.

But Pitt isn't the only actor to swap Tinseltown for tarmac - Jason Statham has followed suit.

The star of the Transporter and Expendables movies was one of the special guests at MotoGP's British Grand Prix.

The star got to watch from Pit lane as the bikes roared past at. more than 200mph.

And the actor famed for his all action roles got to meet some sporting heroes on his visit to the track on Saturday.

And if that was not Hollywood enough, the actors who played the Weasley Twins in the Harry Potter movies got to wave the chequered flag at the finish of the race.

James and Oliver Phelps, aka The Weasley twins, wave the chequered flag at the finish of the British Grand Prix Credit: ITV Sport

There were plenty of other 'British' touches to the race this weekend too.

The organisers recorded a special set of titles for the race with a nod to some of the country's most famous musicians.

And the Tech3 Racing team also embraced their time in Blighty by going full English...

Spanish rider Pol Espargaró channelling his inner Peaky Blinder Credit: MotoGP

