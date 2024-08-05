A festival-goer is fighting for his life after being stabbed at a reggae music festival in Milton Keynes.

The man was in the main arena at The National Bowl for the Reggae Land Festival when he was attacked at 8.50pm on Sunday.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he is said to remain in a critical condition.

The attacker is yet to be found.

Thames Valley Police officers said they believed it was a targeted attack and that there was no risk to the wider public.

Officers are carrying out forensic examinations and reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone who saw the attack, or has any information to call 101 and quote investigation reference number 20240726-1285.

