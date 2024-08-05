Murder investigators have identified two new locations of interest in the death of a mother of six who was walking her dog.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious on a rural path near Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, on 24 July and died in hospital four days later.

On Sunday two police cordons were put in place in the Newmill Lane area of the village, as Suffolk Police continue to investigate her death as murder.

A man in his 20s, from Brantham, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday before being released on bail three days later.

A 45-year-old man from Ipswich and 37-year-old woman had already been arrested on suspicion of murder and handling stolen goods, respectively.

Ms Rose was found with serious head injuries, but a post-mortem examination did not determine her cause of death.

Police are still searching for a pink zip-up jacket she was wearing before the attack, having left home at 5am to walk her springer spaniel.

After her death, Ms Rose's family said she was a "well-known and loved" grandmother of 13.

