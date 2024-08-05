A vet nurse won £160,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery after ignoring his fiance’s call to stop playing.

Jack Pye, 27, broke down after being presented with his cheque before revealing the bumper amount to husband-to-be AJ Brown, 29, who'd advised him to quit playing.

Jack, from Ringland, Norwich, was one of ten ticket holders in the village to win £160,000.

He said: “It will change our lives forever. We’re getting married next year and we’ve been saving every pound and penny. I’ve never had money in my life. I never expected this to be six figures.

“We’ll have the wedding of our dreams. We have already booked what we wanted, but we might add a few surprises for the guests.”

Some of the lucky Ringland residents with their cheques Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

AJ laughed: “I think I told him to stop playing because we had so many things to pay. Don’t listen to me! That’s what will be in the vows."

Also celebrating were neighbours Laura Allen and Sophie Baker. They have been lifelong friends.

Midwife Laura, 39, said: “Oh my God! I’m shaking. This has been the best and worst week ever. You imagine everything. It’s been nerve-wracking and I’ve not been able to sleep properly.

“Sophie got the phone call first and she was screaming down the phone at me. We’ve been really excited together. She’s a really close friend. We have known each other since high school. Our partners grew up in this village together, we go on holidays together and they’re godparents to my kids. This is a really exciting day for us.”

Sophie, 42, said: “It’s amazing to win with Laura. We’ve been friends since we were 12. Our partners grew up in this village and have known each other all their lives.

“We’ve been going over everything all week. We’ve been walking round the village at night and trying to compose ourselves. We can do some really cool stuff together.”

Sophie: "We can do some really cool stuff together Credit: People's Postcode Lottery

Also among the winners was grandmother Anne Savory, 78, said she’ll carry out improvements to her palm tree-lined bungalow – and help the family.

She said: “I just can’t believe this. I desperately need a new roof. If I’d won £1,000 that would have been unbelievable enough. "

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A further 1,159 people playing with the winning postcode area of NR8 6 received cheques ranging from £1,264 to £3,792, depending on how many tickets they play with.

