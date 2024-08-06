Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl missing from her home.

Teenager Abbie was last seen at about 3.25pm on Monday, said Hertfordshire Police.

She is described as being 5ft tall with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white top and black shorts.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, said Hertfordshire Police.

Anyone with information should call 101, but police said anyone who knows her whereabouts or has seen her "in the last few moments" should call 999 immediately.

