'I wasn't driving', Michael Murray told police as he was pinned to the ground

A disqualified driver who rammed police cars and led officers on a chase through red lights and country roads tried to claim he was not the person behind the wheel.

Michael Murray was first spotted by police who had been called to a suspected burglary at a new-build housing estate.

Having come face-to-face with the officers' car, the 47-year-old began reversing his flat-bed van along construction access routes on the building site to try to escape.

After leaving the Aqua Drive estate in Peterborough, he weaved his way along narrow country roads before swerving through traffic in Yaxley and making his way to the A1(M).

Surrounded by back-up police units, he attempted to ram the cars before being forced to stop near Stilton.

Police body cameras captured the moment Murray was forced to the ground by police who told him he was under arrest for dangerous driving.

Murray can be heard saying: "But I wasn't driving. I wasn't driving. I can't drive with my leg."

An officer simply responds "OK" before Murray continues: "I can't. So it would be a bit hard."

Van driver Michael Murray tried to claim he was not driving after being stopped by police following a chase through Cambridgeshire. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The arresting police officer explained that he had seen the suspect face-to-face sitting in the driving seat as he attempted to back away from them at Aqua Drive but Murray continued to protest his innocence.

When he later appeared in court, he admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for 20 months, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Murray was also given a 9pm to 6am curfew for three months, which will be monitored using an electronic tag, and will have to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity.

PC Curtis Quirk said: "His standard of driving was described by one of the pursuing officers as some of the worst he had witnessed, clearly showing a complete disregard to all other road users by risking their lives and those of our officers."

An investigation found nothing had been stolen from the building site but officers thanked the person who had reported seeing the suspicious activity which led to them finding Murray behind the wheel.

