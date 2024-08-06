Police hunt for killer after woman stabbed in Ipswich street

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was stabbed to death in an Ipswich street. Armed officers and police aircraft have been deployed to the town to catch the killer.

Emergency services were called to Burrell Road just after 7.10pm on Tuesday (August 6) and found a woman in her 20s seriously injured.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A police helicopter is believed to have been deployed to search for the suspect.

Burrell Road has also been closed and a police cordon is in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Tam Burgess said: "Emergency services, including a number of police resources, were deployed to the scene and those in the area will continue to see an increased police presence throughout tonight and the coming days.

"A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, however, it is believed the parties are known to each other.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information, no matter how small you may feel it is."

Drivers with dash cameras or anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras in the area are asked to review any footage between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for anything that may be relevant.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 330 of 6 August 2024.

