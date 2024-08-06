A child has been seriously injured in a hit and run - as police admit they only know the vehicle involved is white.

The victim, described as a young child, was struck on the A134 Brandon Road in Thetford, Norfolk, around 6.50pm on Monday.

They were taken to West Suffolk Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

At the time of the crash, police said the vehicle was thought to be travelling towards the crossroads with the Chase pub, having come from the direction of the A11.

Sgt Ben Hawkins, of Norfolk Police, said: "Unfortunately we have very limited information on the vehicle involved, other than it was white.

"Our investigations are in the early stages but clearly any dash-cam footage from drivers travelling in this area at the time could be crucial to finding out who was involved."

He also appealed directly to the driver to come forward "so we can understand the full circumstances on the incident".

Officers are particularly interested in footage of or witnesses who saw someone driving erratically or with obvious damage to their vehicle.

