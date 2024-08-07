Play Brightcove video

Animal rights protesters caused more than £100,000 worth of damage in just 20 minutes when they broke into a dairy distribution centre and drilled holes in lorry tyres.

Fourteen people caused havoc at the Arla site in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, in September 2022 as part of a protest against the environmental impact of the dairy farming industry and to raise awareness of animal welfare concerns.

The group, who were members of Animal Rising (then known as Animal Rebellion), used cordless drills to make holes in the tyres of lorries waiting in the yard and cut off air valves using bolt cutters.

Eight people pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause criminal damage while another five denied the charge but were convicted following a three-week trial at St Albans Crown Court.

Between them they must now pay more than £50,000 in compensation and carry out more than 1,500 hours of unpaid work.

The 14th suspect left the country after their visa expired and an arrest warrant remains in place.

Animal Rising is a protest group calling for a wholesale transition to a plant-based food system, which it says would reduce the UK's environmental impact.

Tyres were deflated on a number of lorries at Arla Foods in Hatfield during a protest in September 2022. Credit: Animal Rising

It shared a number of videos and images of the break-in.

In one, protester Stephen Bone explains: "I'm here today because I'm scared about my daughter's future. Right now we're seeing 40-degrees plus temperatures in our own country.

"I don't want my daughter to have to worry about where food is coming from. I don't want her to have to shelter from extreme weather."

Following sentencing of the 13 defendants, Insp Donna Norris, of Hertfordshire Police, described the protest as a "pre-planned incident".

She added: "They were protesting around climate change and animal welfare and, regardless of your views on the topic, this does not mean you can take the law into your own hands and damage property belonging to others."

Eight people pleaded guilty to the offences and were sentenced across two hearings on Wednesday 31 July and Monday 5 August:

Kim Wainwright, 51, of Beech Crescent, Hythe, Hampshire, to 16 months’ imprisonment suspended for 21 months, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £1,400 compensation;

Stephen Bone, 42, of Edward Road, Thorpe Le Soken, Essex, to 21 months’ imprisonment suspended for 24 months, 100 hours of unpaid work and £1,400 compensation;

Lucia Alexander, 40, of St Leonards Road, Norwich, Norfolk, to 18 months’ imprisonment suspended for 21 months, 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 180 hours of unpaid work and £1,400 compensation;

Rik Jansen, 28, of Boleyn Road, Islington, to 24 months’ imprisonment suspended for 24 months, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 250 hours of unpaid work and £6,600 compensation;

Cristina Acosta, 27, of McNeil Road, London, to 17 months’ imprisonment suspended for 21 months, 170 hours of unpaid work, and £12,500 compensation;

Rosa Sharkey, 24, of Princes Road, Brighton, East Sussex, to a 12-month community order, a Saturday curfew for five weeks, 150 hours of unpaid work and £1,400 compensation;

Solene Rashleigh, 21, of Queensdown Gardens, Bristol, to 15 months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, thinking skills course, 100 hours of unpaid work and £1,400 compensation;

Elinor Joseph, 19, of Lynford Gardens, Edgware, London, to a 12-month community order, 40 hours of unpaid work and £2,000 compensation.

Five people pleaded not guilty to the offences and were convicted by a jury following a three-week trial.

The following sentences were given at St Albans Crown Court:

Robert Houston, 45, of Byng Road, London, to 22 months’ imprisonment suspended for 24 months and £1,400 compensation;

Anna Wilkinson, 45, of Petersham Avenue, Byfleet, Surrey, to a 15-month community order, Saturday curfew for two months, 160 hours of unpaid work and £10,450 compensation;

Bryan Mongelli, 30, of Cudworth House, Patmore Estate, London, to 20 months’ imprisonment suspended for 24 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and £3,500 compensation;

Reuben Lemer, 29, of Glebe House, Great Hallingbury, Hertfordshire to a 15-month community order, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £7,000 compensation;

Xanthe Wells, 20, of High Street, Bedford, Bedfordshire, to 15 months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months, 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours of unpaid work and £5,025 in compensation.

Hertfordshire Police said a further five suspects were arrested in connection with the incident but failed to answer bail after fleeing to Czechia. Their arrest warrants remain outstanding.

A spokesperson for Arla Foods said: "We respect the right to a peaceful protest, however, this group of protesters both ignored a High Court injunction and intentionally caused significant criminal damage to our property, while putting a number of our colleagues at risk.

"The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues will always be our number one priority and so we welcome the decisions of St Albans Crown Court, to protect our colleagues, our farmer owners and our business against any action in the future."

