Anti-racism protesters have outnumbered far-right groups at planned gatherings across the East of England, as police forces laid on extra officers to deal with any potential flashpoints.

A list of more than 30 locations for planned disorder had been circulated online in the lead-up to Wednesday evening, with forces in the region issuing warnings to those who intended to cause trouble.

Among the places earmarked for gatherings were Northampton, and Southend in Essex.

By 8pm there had been three arrests in Northampton, where a crowd of around 350 people - mostly counter-protesters - had gathered along Kettering Road.

Despite brief moments of confrontation with police, the mood was largely peaceful.

Amid counter-protesters' chants of "we are many more than you", some among the crowd danced while others cheered.

Police said three people had been arrested for public order offences, but no members of the public or police had been injured.

Anti-racism protesters appeared to outnumber other groups on the streets of Northampton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Southend, where shops and businesses had boarded up their windows to protect against any violence, around 500 people had assembled by 8.30pm, with the gathering also largely peaceful.

Police formed a line between the two groups of protesters on Hamlet Court Road as numbers continued to grow through the evening.

There were no reported arrests by 8.45pm.

Anti-racism groups standing behind a line of police chanted "This is what community looks like", while others held signs saying "Southend against racism" and "Choose peace, not hate".

