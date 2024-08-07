Police have warned people to beware of disinformation online, amid reports of planned disorder including towns and cities in the East of England.

The region has so far escaped the worst of the violence which has hit towns in other parts of the UK since the fatal stabbings of three girls at a dance class in Southport.

But with officers monitoring reports of at least 30 gatherings, Essex Police has warned trouble-makers they will be arrested.

Andy Mariner, assistant chief constable at Essex Police, said there was “disinformation on social media” discussing activity in the county on Wednesday, adding: “Our message is clear – ignore it.”

“If you’re planning on coming here intent on disorder, we will be waiting for you, and you will be arrested,” he said.

“There is information going around on the internet highlighting specific locations around the country and some of those details of locations are just plain false, including here in Essex.”

He urged people to "question everything you see online" and only trust information from those they know.

Stuart Leithes visited Faizan-E-Madina mosque to find out about their plans to "promote positivity"

Elsewhere, some groups in the East of England have been attempting to heal divisions and bring communities together.

At the largest mosque in Peterborough, a planned open day on Saturday has been turned into a chance to promote positivity and community cohesion, and allay the Muslim community's concerns.

Shafeel Hussain, organiser of the event at the Faizan-E-Madina mosque, said: "Unfortunately, there are certain events happening throughout England which has created a negative atmosphere, an unsafe environment.

"So what we're trying to do is create safe zones for families to let their children out and kind of feel free and be happy. But the main thing is to feel safe. I think it's very important to let people know that we are united.

"We're not only directly appealing to the Muslim community; it's communities all across Peterborough."

Rizwan Akhtar, who has lived in the city since the 1980s, said he was confident any riots would not be welcome in the city.

"These people are causing havoc around the country that do not represent the entire English community. We are totally aware that it's a small minority.

"Within Peterborough, Alhamdulillah, we haven't had these kind of huge problems in the past and we don't envisage them to come to Peterborough because we are a very harmonious community."

Cambridgeshire Police said: "We remain united in Cambridgeshire, and we are very proud of the rich diversity of our county.

"We encourage everyone to be cautious about what they read on social media, as there is a huge amount of misinformation being spread."

Rioting began in Southport on Tuesday last week after three girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town the previous day.

On Thursday, the prime minister warned social media companies after misinformation spread online about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, including false information about his name, and claims that he was an asylum seeker.

