A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a crash after a young child was hit by a car.

The victim was left in a serious condition following the collision on the A134 Brandon Road around 6.50pm on Monday.

Police said a white Skoda Fabia had hit the child and failed to stop at the scene.

They would not disclose the age of the child.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and the child was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

They remain in a serious by stable condition.

Norfolk Police thanked those who had come forward with information and urged anyone else who witnesses the crash to get in touch.

