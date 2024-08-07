Detectives have moved to dismiss rumours that a fatal stabbing in a county town has any link to another unsolved killing just two weeks before.

A woman aged 26 was attacked in the street on Tuesday evening and died while on the way to hospital.

On Wednesday lunchtime police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and police believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

They have set up two cordons in the Burrell Road area of Ipswich, where the stabbing took place, and at a nearby skatepark.

Two knives have also been recovered during searches, which police believe may have been used in the attack, and have been sent for forensic analysis.

It is the second murder investigation launched by Suffolk Police in less than two weeks following the death of a dog walker in Brantham, to the south of Ipswich.

Anita Rose was attacked in the early hours of 24 July and died four days later.

Speaking on Wednesday, Supt Andy Martin said: "The events of last night are absolutely devastating.

"Yes, we have had two incidents in quick succession. We are not treating them as connected at this time - just two very tragic incidents that have happened within a short space of time."

Supt Martin acknowledged that people would be "naturally concerned" that both attacks had involved female victims and male suspects.

He added: "We are doing everything in our power to help fight violence against women and girls."

Supt Martin added: "Residents will continue to see an increase police presence in the area as our investigation continues. While we remain in the early stages of our inquiries, we believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other."

Three people have been arrested - including two on suspicion of murder - over the death of Ms Rose in Brantham, and bailed until October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know