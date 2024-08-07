The victim of a fatal stabbing has been named locally.

A woman in her 20s was found with serious injuries at Burrell Road in Ipswich just after 7.10pm on Tuesday.

The victim, who died on her way to hospital, has been named locally as Courtney Mitchell.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and detectives said the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Two cordons were in place on Wednesday in the Burrell Road area of Ipswich and at a nearby skatepark.

Two knives have also been recovered during searches, which police believe may have been used in the attack, and have been sent for forensic analysis.

Supt Andy Martin said: "Residents will continue to see an increase police presence in the area as our investigation continues.

"While we remain in the early stages of our inquiries, we believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other."

Ipswich MP Jack Abbott urged anyone with information to contact police.

He said: "My thoughts are with the young woman, her loved ones and our wider Ipswich community following this appalling tragedy.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their response, and I know they are working around the clock to ensure the person responsible faces the full force of the law.

“I urge anyone with information that may help the police progress this murder investigation to contact the police, but to refrain from online speculation while the investigation is still ongoing.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know