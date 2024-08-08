Firefighters are battling a fire that is threatening 10 homes in Jaywick in Essex.

The fire broke out about about 11am on Thursday in Beach Way, and six crews were sent to the scene.

People living in the area have been told to keep their windows and doors closed because of the smoke coming from the fire.

A rest centre has been set up for affected residents by Tendring District Council at the Sun Spot in Clacton.

Station manager Nick Singleton said: “Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident - there is a lot of smoke being blown around in the wind.

“We have the fire under control but anticipate we’ll be here for several hours while we work to fully extinguish the fires. Initial crews worked very hard in windy conditions to prevent the fire spreading.”

