A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Ipswich.

Suffolk Police were called to Burrell Road, Ipswich on Tuesday at 7:10pm and found a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

The victim, who died on her way to hospital, has been named locally as Courtney Mitchell.

Police charged Logan Burnett, 27, of All Saints Road, Ipswich, with murder on Wednesday.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was fatal injuries from stab wounds inflicted to the victim’s chest.

A police cordon has now been lifted and a road closure is no longer in place at Burrell Road.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know