A man who encouraged violence online during the public disorder on Wednesday evening has been convicted.

Tyler Kay, 26, of Northampton wrote an offensive anti-immigration post on X, formerly twitter, calling for hotels housing asylum seekers to be set alight.

He was convicted of intending to stir up racial hatred the day after he made the post.

Kay also reposted a screenshot of another message inciting action against a named immigration solicitors in Northampton.

He went on to respond to several comments posted by others following his post, adding that it was "100% the plan."

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred.

Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "It’s important that I make it absolutely clear – online actions have real consequences.

"Kay wrote about setting fire to hotels and amplified posts advocating action against immigrations solicitors – this online behaviour will not be tolerated.

"He was convicted only a day after he made the social media post, which displays just how quickly offenders such as Kay will be brought to justice."

Kay will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.

