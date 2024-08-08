Police are hunting for burglars who stole two pet dogs during a break-in.

The "beloved pets" - a five-year-old chocolate Labrador and nine-year-old black and white spaniel - were taken from a house in Great Leighs, Essex on Wednesday.

Detectives said they were taken from the property in Boreham Road between 9am and 4pm.

Det Sgt Dan Smith said: “The thefts of family pets are always devastating for the victims, and we want to do everything we can to return these animals to their rightful owners.

“If you see the dogs, please call 999 immediately. We would urge people not to take matters into their own hands but call us with any information or sightings.

“And if you are the person who has these dogs, please hand them in or contact us.

“The owners are devastated and want their pets back.”

Anyone with information should call 999 and quote incident 857 of 7 August, said police.

