Police investigating a hit-and-run which has left a child seriously injured in hospital are still trying to find the driver responsible.

A man in his 20s who was arrested in connection with the crash in Thetford in Norfolk was released under investigation on Thursday, with detectives declaring that the driver was still "outstanding" and renewing their appeal.

The child, whose age police have not revealed, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The crash happened on the A134 Brandon Road at about 6.50pm on Monday when a white Skoda Fabia hit a pedestrian and failed to stop at the scene.

The child was taken to West Suffolk Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Sgt Peter Howlett said: “We are still working though a number of inquiries to locate the outstanding driver.

“It is important that anyone with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, gets in touch.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know