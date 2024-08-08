Family members are desperately trying to find a retired British doctor who went missing while hiking in France two days ago.

Tom Doherty, 67, from St Albans in Hertfordshire was hiking and camping near Col d’Escots in the French Pyrenees when his family lost contact with him on Tuesday.

The grandfather-of-one, who has been described as an avid and experienced walker, set off in the Pyrenees on Saturday.

His daughter, Rachel Doherty, said the family last heard from him at 7.07pm on Tuesday, when he sent Whatsapp messages asking for help, telling them he had fallen and could not move.

Tom Doherty with his granddaughter Martha Credit: Family Handout/PA

Ms Doherty said: “He was sending us a few pictures of the scenery and then on Tuesday afternoon sent us one of clouds coming over the top of a mountain. He said ‘b***er’.

“We told him to be careful and urged him to come down.

“The last time we heard from him was Tuesday. He told us he had fallen and couldn’t move. That’s all we’ve had since. The search party have found a tent and his car.

“We’re obviously very worried and extremely concerned for his welfare.”

One of the last pictures sent by Mr Doherty Credit: Family Handout/PA

His wife and one of his four daughters have been at his last known location since Wednesday morning.

Ms Doherty is also now heading to France to join the search party.

Dogs and helicopters are also involved in the search operation.

Mr Doherty with wife Anne, son-in-law Tim Hughes and daughter Rachel Doherty Credit: Family Handout/PA

According to his family, the retired doctor was a respected consultant of tropical medicine who worked around the world and specialised in Malaria.

Since retiring almost a decade ago, he has spent most of his time in France.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know