Families living on a housing estate where hundreds of homes could be torn down have put up bat boxes in an effort to stall work.

The planned redevelopment of the Abbey Estate in Thetford in Norfolk which would see almost half of its 1,100 homes demolished and rebuilt, has been opposed by many residents who say it will “tear the community apart”.

Those fighting against the scheme have now installed more than 100 bat boxes in a bid to delay work by attracting rare species, which are protected by law under planning rules.

Fiona Kiane, who moved to the estate 24 years ago, has put a box up outside her home in order to protect it against demolition, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Certain rare species of bats are protected by law and it is against the law to damage or destroy a roost, but mitigation licenses can be granted by Natural England in some circumstances where harm cannot be avoided.

She added: “We don’t want to move and we don’t want our houses knocked down – this is what we’re determined to prevent.

“People want to keep their homes and we know the boxes aren’t meant to be tampered with.”

Around 130 bat boxes have been fitted in recent months on the estate. Credit: LDRS

The redevelopment of the estate has been proposed by Flagship Group and would take place in phases over 20 years, with up to 500 new homes constructed in addition to rebuilds.

There have been 130 bat boxes installed across the estate over the last few months in an effort co-ordinated by Kelly Estanol, who has funded the project through donations and is now receiving pre-orders from her neighbours.

James Payne, Flagship Group’s regeneration director, said the company had its own plans to install bat boxes on the estate.

He added: “People at the Abbey have told us that creating areas for more wildlife was something that mattered to them.

“But this is still just the beginning. We’re going to keep listening and speaking to residents in the weeks, months, and years to come.”

Terry Jermy, MP for South West Norfolk, has spoken out in support of people living on the estate, who he says have been subject to “significant alarm and distress”.

He said: “The planning phase is a very long and drawn out process so I can entirely understand why residents want to be keeping themselves busy and doing whatever they can to object to the application.”

