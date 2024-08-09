Play Brightcove video

Police bodycam footage of him being arrested outside the school. Video from Norfolk Police

A former headteacher has been jailed and handed a four-year stalking prevention order after being found guilty of harassing a younger colleague.

Gregory Hill, 48, of Fakenham in Norfolk, persistently sent messages to a newly qualified teacher, despite her telling him she did not want a personal relationship with him.

Hill, of Valley Way, had been a teacher at a junior school in Norfolk for 15 years.

He was arrested outside the school last March and found guilty in July this year.

He was given a 20-week prison sentence, a restraining order and a stalking prevention order - both for four years - when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

During his trial, the court heard the victim joined Hill’s school as her first teaching job.

At first, Hill’s messages to the victim – which he sent from the school’s social media accounts - were work-related but then became personal.

On one occasion, Hill messaged her: "Can’t wait to see this smile, this beautiful face and wonderful person tomorrow."

Another time, he messaged: “I’d love to build a future for us in school and outside of school xx.”

The victim told Hill she did not want a personal relationship with him, but he continued to harass her up until February 2023 when she reported him to the police.

Over the course of a year, Hill claimed he had “fallen in love” with the victim.

On one occasion, when the victim requested a meeting with school officials to discuss his “continued unwanted behaviour”, she was confronted by Hill who said she was responsible for “putting his job at risk” and making him and his elderly mother “homeless”.

In a victim impact statement, she described Hill’s messages as a “constant drain on me both mentally and physically".

She said: “I was never able to relax or have any personal time as there was a clear expectation from him that I replied to his every communication.

"When I failed to do this, he took this personally and I then received a barrage of negativity from him."

Hill was also found guilty of resisting arrest.

Police bodycam footage showed him lying on the ground and shouting. Hill resisted arrest for 33 minutes, preventing officers from putting him in handcuffs.

He claimed officers were trying to break his wrist and his arms, bit his own lip and pretended to pass out.

Hill has also been ordered to pay costs of £1,000 and a £128 surcharge.

