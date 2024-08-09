The family of a mother-of-three who died after being stabbed have paid tribute to a woman "whose contagious smile lit up any room".

Courtney Mitchell, 26, died in hospital after being found with serious injuries at Burrell Road in Ipswich on Tuesday evening. A man has since been charged with her murder.

The family of Ms Mitchell, from Ipswich described her as a "beautiful daughter, granddaughter, mummy and sister".

“No amount of words can comprehend what type of person Courtney was, but we will try to share some of her light. Her contagious smile lit up any room and her laughter was the sweetest sound in our home.

"Her kindness had no limits, she was always there for everybody, family, friend, or stranger.

"She was helpful in every way possible; her empathy knew no bounds. She was fun, fierce and extremely loyal.

“She was a daughter, granddaughter, a mummy, a sister, niece, aunty, cousin and a best friend to all. She had time for everybody and would go above and beyond the scale to help others in need and always offered support in any way possible."

Courtney Mitchell was found with serious injuries in Burrell Road, Ipswich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The statement added: “Courtney was a great mum with two beautiful sons and one beautiful daughter who love her immeasurably. We miss you and you are forever in our hearts and as a family we are completely and utterly devastated and broken.

"A void will always be left and a place at the table will always be set for you.

“We will continue to fight for her and get her the justice she deserves as she deserves the world and more."

Emergency services were called at about 7.10pm to reports that a woman had been stabbed.

She was treated by emergency services including critical care paramedics from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, but died a short time later in hospital.

Flowers have been left at the scene since Ms Mitchell died. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Her family added: “Courtney was very intelligent and could read any room, she was extremely funny and was the life and soul of any gathering.

"Courtney touched the lives of so many with her warmth and generosity, she was courageous and full of spirit and had a unique ability to make others feel valued and loved.

“You are our pride and joy and our shining star. We are very grateful every day for the gift of being her parents, grandparents, sister, aunty, niece, cousin and more, but more importantly the gift she gave her children of being their mother.”

A 27-year-old man, also from Ipswich, has been charged with Ms Mitchell's murder.

Logan Burnett, of All Saints Road, appeared before magistrates in the town on Friday and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 25 November.

