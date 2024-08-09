Detectives investigating the murder of a dog walker now believe she took a different route on the morning she was killed, as their inquiries continue.

Anita Rose, 57, was went out to walk her dog on the morning of 24 July and was found unconscious on a rural path in Brantham, Suffolk, 90 minutes later.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with head and face injuries, and died four days after that.

No one has been charged, although police have arrested and bailed three people - two on suspicion of murder and one on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Suffolk Police detectives initially released a map of a route they believe she took, but have now updated the route they believe she took on the morning she was killed.

Anita Rose was wearing a pink zip-up jacket when she was attacked, possibly from Regatta. Credit: Suffolk Police/Richard Jones

Ms Rose left her home in Palfrey Heights in Brantham at 5am.

She is then thought to have gone on to a track road off Brooklands Rise, which she followed to Rectory Lane, before turning onto The Chase and the A137. The old route suggested she did not turn onto The Chase.

Suffolk Police's initial map (released July 29) showing where they thought Anita Rose walked before she was killed. Credit: Suffolk Police

From there, she is believed to have turned onto Newmill Lane, reaching the river.

Police initially thought she followed the river and looped back onto Rectory Lane, where her body was found near a sewage works.

But now, they believe she turned back on Newmill Lane after reaching the river.

It raises questions about what happened next and how her body got to where she was found.

On Sunday, police had identified two new locations of interest in the Newmill Lane area, and cordoned them off. They lifted those cordons on Thursday afternoon.

Police now believe Anita Rose turned back from the river, rather than looping round to where her body was found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Suffolk Police did not explain why detectives now believe she turned back to retrace her steps, but said they were following "multiple active lines of inquiry" and believed she "followed multiple dog walking routes in the area".

On Thursday, police revealed they had spoken to more than 630 people, and took 90 statements.

They are still looking for information from members of the public - and for her pink zip-up rain jacket, believed to be from an outdoor clothing brand, possibly from Regatta.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen Ms Rose - or anyone else - that morning, especially between 6am and 6.30am, from the top of Newmill Lane, off Ipswich Road, to the track road between the railway line and the Anglia Water sewage treatment plant, near Rectory Lane where her body was found.

Anyone with information about suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area are urged to get in touch.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out last week, but a cause of death has not been identified.

