Two drivers have been killed after their cars collided on a busy A-road.

The crash happened at about 11.45am on Thursday between a silver Skoda Roomster and a blue Mazda CX5 on the A43 in Northamptonshire.

The driver of the Skoda – a woman in her 60s – and the driver of the Mazda, a man in his 70s, died at the scene near the village of Bulwick, north-east of Corby.

A woman in her 40s in the Skoda was airlifted to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries, along with two children.

Three passengers in the Mazda – a woman in her 60s and two teenage women – were taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Officers believe the road would have been busy at that time of day and are appealing for witnesses or those who have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 101, email collisionappeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting the incident number 24000471503.

