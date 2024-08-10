A man's been jailed for 11 years after a fierce row over a former girlfriend ended with a another of her ex-boyfriends being stabbed to death in the street.

Jay Cotterill, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial which lasted a month.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the fatal attack happened outside his home in Sutton Heath not far from the historic site of Sutton Hoo during the evening of 8 October last year.

Cotterill stabbed Richard Hunt, 37, seven times. Two of the wounds punctured his heart and left lung, proving fatal.

The court heard that Cotterill and Mr Hunt had both previously been in a relationship with the same woman.

Mr Hunt had been in a longer-term relationship with her for approximately seven years - ending around 2016 - whereas her affair with Cotterill had been more recent, beginning in about May 2023 and ending shortly before the events of 8 October.

Police at the scene of the attack in Sutton Heath near Ipswich. Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the time of the attack Cotterill was staying in Sutton Heath with his current partner.

The night before the killing she had discovered messages on his phone from the ex-girlfriend.

The two women then spoke on the phone and exchanged insults.

A series of unpleasant messages via Facebook and text then followed between Cotterill and his partner on one side, and Mr Hunt and his ex-partner on the other.

On the afternoon of 8 October, Mr Hunt’s ex-partner had driven to Mr Hunt’s home, bought a ‘Good Luck’ card and then they travelled together to Sutton Heath to deliver the card to Cotterill and his partner.

Police at the scene of the attack in Sutton Heath in October 2023 Credit: ITV News Anglia

When they arrived in Sutton Heath, they parked outside Cotterill’s partner’s house before pinning the card to the door.

Mr Hunt then took a baseball bat from the car and began banging on the front windows with it.

Cotterill came out and confronted Mr Hunt which triggered a fight between the pair.

The court heard Mr Hunt hit Cotterill in the face with the baseball bat, at which he went inside and picked up a large kitchen knife before attacking the victim.

Officers arrived at the scene within 15 minutes, followed shortly afterwards by ambulance crews but despite attempts to save him, the victim died at the scene.

Cotterill gave himself up police at the scene.

Cotterill gave himself up to police at the scene - he denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He denied murdering Mr Hunt, but the prosecution said that the action he chose to take went far beyond what was reasonable in the circumstances.

The jury found him not guilty of murder but convicted him of the alternative offence of manslaughter.

Cotterill was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment, with an additional three years on licence.

He was also found not guilty of a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm against Mr Hunt’s ex-partner.

Det Insp Dan Connick said: “This was an unnecessary tragedy as a result of a situation that escalated very rapidly.

“Mr Hunt may have instigated the confrontation, but we have no evidence to suggest that he was making any attempt to enter the property.

“Cotterill made the decision to leave a place of safety armed with a knife and confront Mr Hunt outside. The police had been called at that stage and were on their way - arriving very quickly afterwards – and so he could’ve just stayed inside and kept the doors locked."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know