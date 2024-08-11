Anti-racism campaigners have taken to the streets across the East in a nationwide day of protests.

Hundreds of people gathered in Gentleman's Walk in Norwich after a week which saw riots on the streets of towns and cities across the UK.

Extra police were brought to monitor the peaceful protest as those gathered waved placards, with some of them saying 'smash facism and racism' and 'unite against racism.'

Hundreds took to the streets in Gentleman's Walk for an anti-racism march Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes after demonstrations were held across the region on Wednesday night, including Southend in Essex, Northampton, Bedford and Norwich.

Police say they are relieved that fears of unrest in the region this weekend have proved groundless.

Essex Police said there had been no incidents of note during Saturday.

A police spokeswoman told ITV News Anglia that small gatherings were held in Southend, Colchester and Harlow. but "they were very peaceful."

The march followed a week of unrest in towns and cities across the UK Credit: ITV News Anglia

Incidents of violent unrest have spread across the country following the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport last week.

