Celebrity cook Delia Smith has agreed to relinquish her control of Norwich City Football Club after more than 27 years.

Smith is currently a joint majority shareholder alongside her husband Michael Wynn Jones and Norfolk Holdings, a group run by American businessman Mark Attansio.

Norwich City has announced that Smith and Wynn Jones have agreed to an arrangement which would see Norfolk Holdings take majority control of the Canaries.

Subject to approval by the remaining shareholders, Attansio's group would eventually increase its share of the club to 85% with Smith and Wynn Jones retaining 10%.

A statement from Norwich City said: "Delia and Michael have always been clear that they would act in the best interests of the club when passing on stewardship of it.

"Delia and Michael feel that they group are best placed to be the next custodians of the club."

The spokesperson said the agreement - which "involves no payment to Delia and Michael" is intended to secure "the long-term financial security of the club and an effective and positive transition".

The power couple first took over control of the club in 1997 when they bought Sir Geoffrey Watling's majority shareholding.

It followed the Canaries' relegation from The Premiership in 1995 which had left the club in a perilous financial position.

