A teenager who punched a man in the face at an anti-racism protest, and tried to kick another's head, has been jailed for more than a year.

Amjad Ali, 19, admitted affray at a protest in Northampton last Wednesday, when hundreds of people turned out to oppose an expected protest by anti-immigration and far right groups.

At Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC was told Ali attended the protest dressed in all-black including a balaclava, punched an unknown male in the face, and aimed a “ferocious” kick at another victim’s head.

He was sentenced to 14 months’ detention at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to affray at a protest in the town last Wednesday which saw three arrests.

The court heard the convicted drug dealer, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, was arrested following disorder involving several men of “paramilitary-style appearance” witnessed by passing motorists and pedestrians in Kettering Road shortly after 7pm.

The judge also ordered Ali to consecutively serve a year of a previous suspended sentence imposed for dealing heroin and crack cocaine and possession of ammonia in a public place.

Judge Lucking told Ali: “Your offending must be seen in the context of the widespread and extensively reported scenes of disorder, violence and criminal damage which has taken place around the country.

"This conduct will always attract immediate and substantial punishment.”

Two other people - a man and woman from Northampton - were also arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the same incident.

A 34-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further inquiries, while a 34-year-old woman has been released without charge.

Det Ch Supt Rich Tompkins said: “The planned protest last week resulted in the biggest public order policing operation for many years with Northamptonshire and I’m really pleased that it passed without any major incidents.

“The incident involving Amjad Ali was the only issue on the night and once again, I’d like to thank the local community for their support.

“There was some really positive engagement between our officers and the public and we hope to build on that going forward.”

