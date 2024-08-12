A murder investigation has been launched after a man died falling from a third-floor window of a hotel.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.30am on Monday.

Northamptonshire Police said they were called the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough just after 11.30pm on Sunday. Officers and paramedics were unable to save the man.

A 34-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell said: "This is a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our team will be working around the clock to establish the full circumstances behind this man's death."

The force said a scene guard remained in place at the Hind Hotel though a member of staff told ITV News Anglia on Monday that the business remained open.

A representative of Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen said she had been asked to close her constituency office, which is opposite the three-star hotel on Sheep Street.

The Labour MP said: "As the police are advising people to avoid Sheep Street, my office will be closed to the public today. I will update you once I know more.

"My thoughts are with all those involved."

