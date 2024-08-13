Play Brightcove video

A driver who careered into a spectator while "drifting" during a car meet has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Albert Hall's purple Mazda MX5 ploughed into a 21-year-old man leaving him with a bleed on the brain, a fractured skull and injuries to his legs.

The crash was filmed by a member of the crowd that had gathered on a roundabout in Alwalton in Peterborough on 2 September 2023.

As Hall loses control and the car eventually screeches to a halt on the pavement, gasps and groans from spectators can be heard on the recording.

The 22-year-old driver left the scene of the crash but later returned and his car was found hidden a little way away.

When police seized the Mazda, they found it was dangerous and would not have passed an MOT - with exposed tyre cords, missing parts and modifications.

Hall, of High Street, Stanwick, in Northamptonshire, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving. At a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, he was given a one-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

PC Chris Euerby, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "The victim was left with life-changing injuries but it could have been a lot worse. Not only was Hall's manner of driving a concern, but the modifications to the vehicle made it extremely dangerous and unroadworthy."

The officer said Hall's conviction should act as a warning to other car enthusiasts, adding: "Car meets are a chance for enthusiasts to meet up, admire other vehicles and [are] often intended to be good-natured events, but there are sometimes a few who can ruin it for others."

A second driver - seen driving a silver Mercedes on the video - was also convicted following the meet in September.

Jaymie Currie could also be seen "drifting" round the roundabout at speed, the second time he had been caught driving dangerously.

His vehicle was also found to not be roadworthy with several major defects.

The 26-year-old admitted the charge during a hearing in June and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

