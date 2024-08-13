Crews dealing with a house fire discovered a body inside the property, police have said.

The blaze broke out in a home in Thetford in Norfolk on Monday night, and fire crews alerted police just before 9.30pm.

The death is being treated as unexplained and the scene in Bury Road remains cordoned off while officers and fire investigators work to determine the circumstances of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

