Emergency services are tackling a house fire near a Premier League football stadium.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the property on Portman Road, Ipswich, around 5.15am on Tuesday.

On social media, those living in the area said heavy black smoke was visible.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently attending a fire at a property in Portman Road, Ipswich. Crews are in attendance from Ipswich East and Princes Street."Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible."

The fire is a few hundred metres from Portman Road stadium - the home of Ipswich Town Football Club.

