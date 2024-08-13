A hairdresser who died when he fell from a third-floor window of a hotel was a "little ray of sunshine", his family has said.

Police launched a murder investigation following the death of Oliver Marmon, known as Olly to his friends, at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough.

The 33-year-old, from Rushden, fell from the window just after 11.30pm on Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

Mr Marmon's mum, Julie Peacock, said she had been left devastated and heartbroken by the death of her youngest son.

"The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel," she said.

Mr Marmon had been a hairdresser and had more recently worked alongside his stepdad gardening.

He leaves behind two brothers, Ben and James, and sister Alex.

Oliver Marmon, known as Olly, was a "little ray of sunshine", his family said. Credit: Family photo

Ben Marmon called his brother his "little ray of sunshine".

"You are my best friend," he said. "You radiate joy and excitement to all around you.

'Never underestimate the difference you made and the lives you touched.

"I didn’t tell you enough, but I was immensely proud of you. Always my best friend and my little Bruva bear."

Mr Marmon's dad, Leigh, said he "would give his life to have saved yours" adding: "I am struggling with every emotion you can think of, grief, anger, guilt, the list goes on.

"Your life was too short, but you squeezed so much into it. You were so kind-hearted, a gentle soul who was just so beautiful inside and out."

Northamptonshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Marmon's death.

A 34-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police described their investigation as "complex and fast-moving" and urged anyone with information, or doorbell or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

