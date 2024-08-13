Detectives investigating the death of a hairdresser who fell from a hotel window, are no longer treating the case as murder.

Oliver Marmon, 33, died after falling from the third-floor of the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police initially launched a murder investigation, but following the results of a post-mortem examination and a review of the evidence, this has been stood down.

P reliminary findings revealed the cause of death to be injuries sustained from a fall from height.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a complex and fast-moving investigation, and our thoughts remain with Olly’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

“In Olly’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report.

“Our initial findings and decision have been explained to Olly’s family who will continued to be supported by Northamptonshire Police as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been released without charge and is now assisting the investigation team with the coroner’s process.”

Following the conclusion of the police investigation, a file will be prepared and handed over to the coroner’s office.

Oliver Marmon died after falling from a hotel window. Credit: Family photo

