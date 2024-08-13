A teenage boy has gone missing while swimming in a lake on the hottest day of the year.

Police are searching the water at Burnside Lakes, at Cherry Hinton near Cambridge, after concern was raised for a 16-year-old.

The boy, from the Essex area, was thought to have been swimming in the lake with a group of friends when he got into difficulty around 5.30pm on Monday.

Cambridge recorded the hottest temperature of the year so far, at 34.8C. The Met Office said it was only the 11th year since 1961 that temperatures had been that high.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the boy had not yet been found and urged people to stay away from the lake while emergency services worked.

The teenager's family has been informed.

Burnside Lakes are former chalk pits that were closed in the 1950s. They are part-owned by Cambridge City Council, and some of the waters are used by the Cherry Hinton and District Angling Club.

The area is not open to the public and signs around the perimeter warn of deep water.